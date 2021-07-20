North Platte Community Build Playground inches closer to groundbreaking date

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As North Platte Community Build Playground inch closer towards breaking ground on their new playground at Centennial Park, they are reminding the public there is still time to add your own personal touch to the project.

Aug. 2 is currently the deadline to purchase pickets for $50 and memorial bricks for $125, both of which are tax deductible.

A four-day community groundbreaking event to replace the playground is scheduled for Sept. 15 through Sept. 19.

The playground is designed to feature more than 40 play equipment components with a North Platte Canteen theme, complete with a train, 1940′s car and a depot.

“We have met our initial goal which was $334,000, but we are not immune to COVID prices and the storms that happened in Texas in February have affected our pricing, so it feels a bit like a moving target and we are continuing to fundraise in order to cover some of those surge charges we’re facing,” said Emily Wurl, NP Community Build Playground Co-Coordinator. “So yeah, it’s been kind of an interesting summer that’s for sure as we start paying bills.”

Donations can be made online through webuildnp.org or at Great Plains Realty and Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. A link to sign up to volunteer is also provided.

