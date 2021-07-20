Gainesville commissioners vote to permanently end ban on open containers

By WCJB Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission narrowly voted to permanently end the open container ordinance that banned drinking on public streets.

The commission temporarily suspended the ordinance at the beginning of the pandemic. Over the objections of several public speakers, the Commission voted 4-3 to make the change permanent. Commissioners David Arreola, Gail Johnson, and Desmond Duncan-Walker voted in dissent.

