City hopes to bring revenue with new sports sales manager

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising & Promotions Commission hired a news sports sales manager.

Renee Golas got the job. She says hopes to bring new revenue to the city.

Renee will be responsible for recruiting sports organizations to host sporting events in Jonesboro.

“I worked with large special events, bringing them to the community as well as marketing and rebranding. I have a lot of experience in management, leadership, working with special events, and I’m just excited to be here back in Jonesboro,” said Golas.

She’s a Paragould native who has experience managing businesses, radio, and TV stations in Chicago for over eight years.

She hopes to bring her marketing experience to the city.

“I’m thrilled to be here. My plans are to look at what events that we can bring to Jonesboro and really start to promote the city throughout the state of Arkansas and bringing those new events and sporting events to Jonesboro,” said Golas

Jerry Morgan, chairman of the Jonesboro A & P Commission, says this is their first full-time employee.

He says it’s been a long time coming and is something that is greatly needed.

Her position begins on Aug. 1.

The Jonesboro A&P Commission also discussed building a new sports complex and the funding needed.

They plan to hold a special meeting within the next few weeks.

