Central Texas mayor hopes federal infrastructure plan can help city

By Hannah Hall
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - For weeks now, Congress has been hammering out a massive spending bill that would include infrastructure improvements. It’s a priority for President Joe Biden, but at least one local leader is showing his support.

Killeen mayor Jose Segarra joined nearly 400 other mayors from around the country and signed on to a letter urging Congress to move forward with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework. Mayor Segarra hopes it will help the city address some of their key concerns.

“As mayor, I always say, you know, we seem to always keep kicking this can down the road to here locally,” Segarra said. “Because our streets are in dire need of upgrades, we’ve known that for many years.”

Segarra said infrastructure has long been a priority for the city, but the issue always seems to be funding.

“What is the price tag to improve our streets, we’re looking at about 120 million,” Segarra said. “And then after the storm that added about 40 million more”

Segarra said the bill, especially if cities are given more power to make decisions about how to spend it, could really benefit Killeen. Federal money could be used to repair roads, leaving city funds for other priorities.

“My big thing has always been trying to improve our downtown area,” Segarra said. “We always come up short up funding because we have so many different priorities, even though downtown is something that we really want to happen, something good to happen.”

Segarra said while he signed on in support of the infrastructure bill, that’s all he supports.

“I draw the line and say you know what, I’m for it. As long as for infrastructure,” Segarra said. “When it comes funding all of this other stuff, you know, that’s just crazy”

The bipartisan infrastructure plan that Segarra supports is only a small part of President Biden’s larger bill he wants to see passed, which includes investments in child care and his climate agenda.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina reports 351 new coronavirus cases, percent positive rises above 7%
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Coronavirus hospitalizations climb in North Carolina, newly-reported cases decrease
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Evacuation order issued for Mesa Vista area due to Tamarack Fire
A scorched car rests on a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community of...
Live updates: Fire officials update Yankovich Road Fire, Cultas Creek Fire, Munson Creek Fire over weekend
This aerial photo during the initial attack of the Yankovich Road Fire on Friday in west...
Cedar Rapids partners with Willis Dady for 1-bag challenge
1-Bag Challenge sets new record for trash collected.

GRETAWIRE

1-Bag Challenge sets new record for trash collected.

GRETAWIRE

Cedar Rapids partners with Willis Dady for 1-bag challenge

Increase in job applicants

GRETAWIRE

Business owners seeing more interest in jobs but struggle to keep the workers

The South Carolina Department of Public Transportation says drivers who may have had damage to...

GRETAWIRE

SCDOT outlines process for drivers with damage due to I-26 construction to file claim

Judge Silver’s order reads, “In some circumstances, a party’s refusal to comply with a...

GRETAWIRE

Federal judge sends Arizona Department of Corrections to trial

A scorched car rests on a roadside as the Tamarack Fire burns in the Markleeville community of...

GRETAWIRE

Evacuation order issued for Mesa Vista area due to Tamarack Fire

MSDH asking community health clinics, vaccine providers to Adopt-a-School
The goal is to prevent classroom outbreaks and make it easier for children 12 and up to get...
Carter Co. Health Center reports 1100% increase in COVID-19 positivity rate
The Carter County Health Center said this was in an all-time high of new positive cases since...
Homeowner, business resources for those affected by Dexter tornado
A tornado ripped through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday, July 10.