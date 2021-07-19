Cedar Rapids partners with Willis Dady for 1-bag challenge

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City Manager Jeff Pomeranz’s 1-Bag Challenge hit a new record of trash collected this year. A total of 4,476 bags of litter were collected in the fiscal year 2021. The previous record set in 2018 was 2,341 bags.

A new collaboration with Willis Dady not only helped the city increase the amount of trash picked up, but employed the homeless community.

“Involving groups has been one of the biggest ways that we’ve been able to make this challenge a success,” said Phillip Platz, Cedar Rapids Utilities Communications Coordinator.

The city provides the center with funding, and Willis Dady then pays their clients an hourly wage for the services.

”I love having partners, people who understand our clients and are willing to work with us,” said Kelsey Culver, Employment Director for Willis Dady.

Culver says being able to employ their clients is one of the center’s main goals.

“An ongoing job creates that stable employment record for our clients,” Culver said.

Not only is it important for Willis Dady to employ their clients, but it also ensures they feel welcomed in the community.

“I’m really excited that our clients get to be a part, to show that they are also really valuable members of our community who are willing to keep working to make our city good,” said Culver.

1-Bag Challenge bags are available for pickup till October at multiple locations.

