Business owners seeing more interest in jobs but struggle to keep the workers

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been a month since the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits stopped going into Alabamians’ bank accounts. Now, business owners say they’re noticing a difference.

“I’ve had 3 applicants, which was 300 percent more than we had before,” says the owner of Fathead Fanny, Shannon King.

The manager at Lee’s Car Wash, Samantha Baker says she even noticed a difference right before the benefits had even expired.

“I’ve gotten 3 or 4 phone calls saying hey are you guys hiring,” says Baker.

King says keeping those workers is another problem.

“One did not show up. One quit after the first week and one quit soon after that,” says King.

Both King and Baker say they pay well above minimum wage. King says although more people are applying, it’s a change in attitude that are keeping those same workers staying for the long haul.

“It’s not a hard job. It’s a good job and a fun atmosphere. I think it’s more that people just want to do other things. It’s doesn’t seem like the work ethic isn’t there anymore Like it was before,” says King.

King says her sales are actually down this year, compared to last year. She says the community should continue to support local businesses as so many did at the height of the pandemic.

“I think a lot of people were really supporting local but they have other things they are doing now. They are going on vacation. You know, it is not a big push to support local this year,” says King.

If you are looking for a job the Alabama Department of Labor provides several free resources. You can find that information here.

