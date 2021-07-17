Tamarack Fire now at 6,600 acres; three structures lost

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - JULY 12 9 A.M. The Tamarack Fire continues to burn north towards California 89 south of Markleeville and towards the Carson River, the U.S. Forest Service reports.

On Saturday, air attack will support crews on the ground putting in fire lines to keep the fire from spreading towards home unburned fuel, the Forest Service said.

Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs and its campground area, Shay Creek, Markleevillage and East Fork Resort are under evacuation orders.

California 89 is closed Saturday morning.

There is no containment on the fire.

The National Weather Service has reports of ashfall in Carson Valley and said the area should expect degraded air quality.

JUNE 17 9:05 A.M. The Tamarack Fire south of Markleeville burned overnight and this morning is estimated to be 6,600 acres.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office reports three structures lost. Evacuation orders remain in place.

California 88, California 89 and California 4 are closed in the fire area.

More crews are expected to arrive today.

The fire is burning in all directions in timber and brush.

JULY 16 11 P.M. The California Department of Transportation has closed California 89 over Monitor Pass in Mono County due to the Tamarack Fire.

California 108 and Sonora Pass is an alternate route.

There is no timetable for when Monitor Pass will reopen, Caltrans said.

JULY 16 9 P.M. UPDATE: The U.S. Forest Service reported these are the areas being evacuated due to the Tamarack Fire:

Markleeville, Grover’s Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village and East Fork Resort

Evacuees can go to the Alpine County School in Paynesville.

It asks the public to avoid the area.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention put the fire, started by lightning on July 4, at 1,600 acres. The latest Forest Service update lists it as 500 acres. There is no containment on the fire.

The Forest Service reports 50 personnel on the fire with more ordered.

A fire management team capable of handling a more complicated fire that threatens structures has been ordered.

The fire is burning in timber and brush and has spread rapidly. Air tankers were coating vegetation to inhibit the fire’s spread.

8:20 P.M. UPDATE: The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention pus the Tamarack Fire at 1,600 acres.

7″55 P.M. UPDATE: There is a mandatory evacuation for Markleeville.

Satellite showing rapid growth on the #tamarackfire. Estimated size: 500 acres. Mandatory evacuations for Markleeville. #cafire pic.twitter.com/Lp1By6RYX5 — GBCC News and Notes (@GreatBasinCC) July 17, 2021

JULY 6:51 P.M. UPDATE: The Tamarack Fire is now estimated to be 500 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

It recommends people follow the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office for evacuation information. As of 6:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office had no evacuation orders.

So far two helicopters, a very large air tanker and single-engine air tankers are ordered or are on scene.

The Forest Service reported it is burning on all flanks.

JULY 16 5:50 P.M. UPDATE: The Tamarack Fire has reached 100 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reports.

Crews are hiking in and aircraft to battle the flames have been requested.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire crews are responding to the Tamarack Fire burning in California’s Alpine County south of Markleeville.

As of 3:45 p.m. on July 16, crews were still trying to reach the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service said no structures are threatened.

The Tamarack Fire started July 4 but apparently increased winds in the last few days stirred it up, the U.S. Forest Service said.

It is estimated to be 37 acres.

The Tamarack Fire is on Toiyabe National Forest land and it is separate from the Henry Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest.

