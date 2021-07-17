SCDOT outlines process for drivers with damage due to I-26 construction to file claim

The South Carolina Department of Public Transportation says drivers who may have had damage to their vehicles in a construction zone near Summerville can contact them to learn how to file a claim.(Live 5)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Transportation says drivers who may have had damage to their vehicles in a construction zone near Summerville can contact them to learn how to file a claim.

Drivers can call SCDOT toll-free at 855-467-2368 for more details about the claims process. Spokesperson Brittany Harriot said a contractor will take callers’ information and have them fill out a form.

Crews are in the process of resurfacing an 11-mile stretch of Interstate 26 in the Summerville area. Harriot said the old asphalt breaking down is causing problems for drivers.

The first phase of the project has been completed. SCDOT is now waiting on a contractor to start the next phase.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the fall.

