Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group known as Women for America held their first “election integrity” townhall at the Doubletree Hotel in Columbus on Thursday night, July 15.

The group says the goal is to elevate and engage women to make a difference. At the townhall, they discussed what they call inconsistency and fraud in the 2020 election.

Townhall Chairwoman Amy Kremer says the group wants to put pressure on Governor Brian Kemp to call for a special session for a forensic audit in Georgia.

“Election integrity goes to the foundation of our nation,” said Kremer. “If confidence and trust is not restored where we believe that we do have free and fair elections, we have a serious problem. Americans are very concerned about it and it’s our duty as citizens to rise up.”

Columbus is the third stop on their Election Integrity Townhall Tour following Rome and Alpharetta. Several republican state leaders were also among those speaking at the townhall.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus cases continue to climb, remaining above 1,000 new cases in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Emergency need for all blood types across Alabama
‘Replacement campus’ in the works for Magnolia Speech School
Site plans approved for new Magnolia Speech School campus in Madison County.
Homeowner, business resources for those affected by Dexter tornado
A tornado ripped through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday, July 10.
Carter Co. Health Center reports 1100% increase in COVID-19 positivity rate
The Carter County Health Center said this was in an all-time high of new positive cases since...

GRETAWIRE

The Carter County Health Center said this was in an all-time high of new positive cases since...

GRETAWIRE

Carter Co. Health Center reports 1100% increase in COVID-19 positivity rate

A tornado ripped through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday, July 10.

GRETAWIRE

Homeowner, business resources for those affected by Dexter tornado

Site plans approved for new Magnolia Speech School campus in Madison County.

GRETAWIRE

‘Replacement campus’ in the works for Magnolia Speech School

GRETAWIRE

Emergency need for all blood types across Alabama

SENIOR LIVING FACILITY

GRETAWIRE

GF senior living facility is adapting to impacts of smoke from Canadian wildfires

Maui program aims to help former inmates succeed in society…and they’re getting good results
Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku
Students Study What Makes Planets Habitable at UW’s Teton STEM Academy
High school students from the region participate in the Teton STEM Academy and use radiometers...
Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
COVID-19.