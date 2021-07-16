Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A group known as Women for America held their first “election integrity” townhall at the Doubletree Hotel in Columbus on Thursday night, July 15.

The group says the goal is to elevate and engage women to make a difference. At the townhall, they discussed what they call inconsistency and fraud in the 2020 election.

Townhall Chairwoman Amy Kremer says the group wants to put pressure on Governor Brian Kemp to call for a special session for a forensic audit in Georgia.

“Election integrity goes to the foundation of our nation,” said Kremer. “If confidence and trust is not restored where we believe that we do have free and fair elections, we have a serious problem. Americans are very concerned about it and it’s our duty as citizens to rise up.”

Columbus is the third stop on their Election Integrity Townhall Tour following Rome and Alpharetta. Several republican state leaders were also among those speaking at the townhall.

