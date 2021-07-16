Homeowner, business resources for those affected by Dexter tornado

A tornado ripped through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday, July 10.
A tornado ripped through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday, July 10.(Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Emergency Management Agency provided resources for homeowners and business owners affected by the EF2 tornado in Dexter.

Homes

For homeowner recovery needs, it’s recommended that residents contact the United Way by calling 211 from their cell phone, or by dialing 800-427-4626 from a regular phone.

The United Way has a call center set up and can direct residents to appropriate agencies and organizations based on their exact needs.

Businesses

Business owners can reach out to the Dexter Chamber of Commerce at 573-624-7428.

The chamber will be able to help in answering questions regarding business recovery.

Farms

Farm owners should first contact the Stoddard County Farm Service Agency at 573-624-5939 to find out where to seek assistance for farm structure, farm equipment or crop damage claims.

For emergency farm loan information, you can talk to FSA Farm Loan office at 573-624-5939, ext. 2.

If the farm involved is involved with Rural Development, you can call 573-624-5939, ext. 4.

For more information on agriculture damage after a storm, you can visit Rural Development Disaster Assistance Recovery online, the Rural America’s Partner in Disaster Recovery brochure or Emergency Farm Loans online.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus cases continue to climb, remaining above 1,000 new cases in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Emergency need for all blood types across Alabama
‘Replacement campus’ in the works for Magnolia Speech School
Site plans approved for new Magnolia Speech School campus in Madison County.
Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting
Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting
Carter Co. Health Center reports 1100% increase in COVID-19 positivity rate
The Carter County Health Center said this was in an all-time high of new positive cases since...

GRETAWIRE

The Carter County Health Center said this was in an all-time high of new positive cases since...

GRETAWIRE

Carter Co. Health Center reports 1100% increase in COVID-19 positivity rate

Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting

GRETAWIRE

Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting

Site plans approved for new Magnolia Speech School campus in Madison County.

GRETAWIRE

‘Replacement campus’ in the works for Magnolia Speech School

GRETAWIRE

Emergency need for all blood types across Alabama

SENIOR LIVING FACILITY

GRETAWIRE

GF senior living facility is adapting to impacts of smoke from Canadian wildfires

Maui program aims to help former inmates succeed in society…and they’re getting good results
Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku
Students Study What Makes Planets Habitable at UW’s Teton STEM Academy
High school students from the region participate in the Teton STEM Academy and use radiometers...
Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
COVID-19.