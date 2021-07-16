Carter Co. Health Center reports 1100% increase in COVID-19 positivity rate

The Carter County Health Center said this was in an all-time high of new positive cases since...
The Carter County Health Center said this was in an all-time high of new positive cases since COVID-19 was first detected in the county.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carter County Health Center reported an 1,100 percent increase in the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate.

The health center said on Friday, July 16, 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to them this week.

They said this was in an all-time high of new positive cases since COVID-19 was first detected in the county.

“We are asking that citizens limit large gatherings and stay home when they are feeling sick,” said County Commissioner Ron Keeney. “We all want to get this under control so we don’t have to go back to mandates and limiting gatherings in the county.”

Currently, six Carter County residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, three are in critical care.

As of July 12, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Carter County residents testing positive at a rate of 36.7 percent, which is one of the highest positivity rate in the state of Missouri.

The health center said the county’s vaccination rates still lag behind state and national rates.

According to Missouri’s vaccination dashboard, Carter County is 20.7 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and 24.1 percent of county residents have at least one dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, 40 percent of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated and 45.8 percent have had at least one dose.

According to the health center, while some people who are fully vaccinated have tested positive for COVID-19, their illness is typically mild and rarely requires hospitalization.

Unvaccinated people are urged to wear a mask and take other precautions while in public.

Everyone 12 and older is strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, including those who have previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus cases continue to climb, remaining above 1,000 new cases in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Emergency need for all blood types across Alabama
‘Replacement campus’ in the works for Magnolia Speech School
Site plans approved for new Magnolia Speech School campus in Madison County.
Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting
Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting
Homeowner, business resources for those affected by Dexter tornado
A tornado ripped through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday, July 10.

GRETAWIRE

A tornado ripped through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday, July 10.

GRETAWIRE

Homeowner, business resources for those affected by Dexter tornado

Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting

GRETAWIRE

Women for America holds first election integrity townhall meeting

Site plans approved for new Magnolia Speech School campus in Madison County.

GRETAWIRE

‘Replacement campus’ in the works for Magnolia Speech School

GRETAWIRE

Emergency need for all blood types across Alabama

SENIOR LIVING FACILITY

GRETAWIRE

GF senior living facility is adapting to impacts of smoke from Canadian wildfires

Maui program aims to help former inmates succeed in society…and they’re getting good results
Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku
Students Study What Makes Planets Habitable at UW’s Teton STEM Academy
High school students from the region participate in the Teton STEM Academy and use radiometers...
Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts
COVID-19.