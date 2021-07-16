Carter Co. Health Center reports 1100% increase in COVID-19 positivity rate

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carter County Health Center reported an 1,100 percent increase in the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate.

The health center said on Friday, July 16, 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to them this week.

They said this was in an all-time high of new positive cases since COVID-19 was first detected in the county.

“We are asking that citizens limit large gatherings and stay home when they are feeling sick,” said County Commissioner Ron Keeney. “We all want to get this under control so we don’t have to go back to mandates and limiting gatherings in the county.”

Currently, six Carter County residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, three are in critical care.

As of July 12, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Carter County residents testing positive at a rate of 36.7 percent, which is one of the highest positivity rate in the state of Missouri.

The health center said the county’s vaccination rates still lag behind state and national rates.

According to Missouri’s vaccination dashboard, Carter County is 20.7 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and 24.1 percent of county residents have at least one dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, 40 percent of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated and 45.8 percent have had at least one dose.

According to the health center, while some people who are fully vaccinated have tested positive for COVID-19, their illness is typically mild and rarely requires hospitalization.

Unvaccinated people are urged to wear a mask and take other precautions while in public.

Everyone 12 and older is strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, including those who have previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.