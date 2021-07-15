GF senior living facility is adapting to impacts of smoke from Canadian wildfires

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The skies across Grand Forks were filled with haze on Wednesday as the smoke from Canada made it’s way further into the area.

“It feels like someone has a bonfire party going on. It’s kind of hazy out there,” said a resident of St. Anne’s Living Center.

Some have already felt the change in air quality.

“I was outside for a short time. I came in and I could feel it in my lungs right away,” said Sister Rebecca Metzger, the administrator for St. Anne’s Living Center.

For some people, particularly those with respiratory health concerns, inhaling the particles from the smoke may be very uncomfortable.

Staff at St. Anne’s Living Center says they are being very careful to keep an eye out for those the smoke may affect the most.

“We have told the residents, especially those who suffer from COPD, that they probably shouldn’t sit outside. If they do go outdoors they probably shouldn’t spend much time out there at all,” said Metzger.

Sister Rebecca says it’s not that easy asking residents to limit their independence.

“They enjoy being outside,” she said. “Outdoors, right now, it’s a little deceiving because you see the haze and don’t necessarily think of it having a negative effect on your lungs.”

Staff is also encouraging residents to stay hydrated to help limit the irritation many may feel due to inhaling the smoke if they go outdoors.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.