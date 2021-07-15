East Texas technical college says demand for automation is high

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The robots aren’t exactly taking over, but there are more of them than ever. Automation has become very popular in industry and business. But someone has to be trained to program that automation, and to fix it. And that is what they do at Texas State Technical College in Marshall.

Student Bryce Guest and Douglas Clark, Lead Instructor of Automation Controls Technology, take a look at some automation at TSTC in Marshall. Clark says when students graduate from the two year old program they have:

“A license to learn. They’re not ground level. They are already ahead of the game because they’ve already been working on the stuff that’s actually out in the field,” Clark said.

Clark says new equipment is sent to him by manufacturers so students use the latest tech.

“What it does for the employer is they don’t have to hold their hand as much,” Clark said.

And there is another benefit that students like.

“Their pay is increased because of the curriculum we have. And it’s a win-win for the student and the employer,” Clark said.

Bryce is going down the robo-road because of his dad, who worked at Lone Star Steel.

“Dad told me about automation and controls and I found it interesting,” Guest said.

And Bryce is looking to the future.

“I like the thought of things running automatically. I think it’s really efficient. Efficiency is a big part. And not only that it’s really broad. You can do a lot of things just under the degree of automation and controls,” Guest said.

Bryce says he realizes equipment can evolve quickly.

“Graduating here and having this degree makes it easier to adapt to those changes,” Guest said.

Clark says there are more job offers than graduates in this field.

“That’s where these guys are headed; that’s where industry is headed: automation,” Clark said.

And as far as moving up the career ladder, well is seems it may be almost automatic.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

What we know about the 1,410 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
Live updates: Recent rain helps limit the growth of the Munson Creek Fire
The Munson Creek Fire continues burning east along the Middle Fork Chena River on Tuesday, July...
S.C. reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, percent positive increases to 5.6 percent
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
North Carolina hits 1K+ newly-reported coronavirus cases, highest in two months
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 557 new cases reported Thurs.
COVID-19 graphic
GF senior living facility is adapting to impacts of smoke from Canadian wildfires
SENIOR LIVING FACILITY

GRETAWIRE

SENIOR LIVING FACILITY

GRETAWIRE

GF senior living facility is adapting to impacts of smoke from Canadian wildfires

Maui Economic Opportunity in Wailuku

GRETAWIRE

Maui program aims to help former inmates succeed in society…and they’re getting good results

High school students from the region participate in the Teton STEM Academy and use radiometers...

GRETAWIRE

Students Study What Makes Planets Habitable at UW’s Teton STEM Academy

COVID-19.

GRETAWIRE

Alaska health officials discuss delta variant concerns, higher case counts

There’s no official data yet. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is still accessing the...

GRETAWIRE

Eastern Arkansas faces potential 650,000 to 800,000 acres of dicamba damage

Live updates: Recent rain helps limit the growth of the Munson Creek Fire
The Munson Creek Fire continues burning east along the Middle Fork Chena River on Tuesday, July...
Springfield-Greene County health leaders request funding for COVID-19 alternate care site as hospitalizations grow
Katie Towns/Interim Springfield-Greene County Health Director
Sinkhole reported off Garden of the Gods east of interstate
Sinkhole in Colorado Springs 7/14/21.