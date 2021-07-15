East Texas technical college says demand for automation is high

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The robots aren’t exactly taking over, but there are more of them than ever. Automation has become very popular in industry and business. But someone has to be trained to program that automation, and to fix it. And that is what they do at Texas State Technical College in Marshall.

Student Bryce Guest and Douglas Clark, Lead Instructor of Automation Controls Technology, take a look at some automation at TSTC in Marshall. Clark says when students graduate from the two year old program they have:

“A license to learn. They’re not ground level. They are already ahead of the game because they’ve already been working on the stuff that’s actually out in the field,” Clark said.

Clark says new equipment is sent to him by manufacturers so students use the latest tech.

“What it does for the employer is they don’t have to hold their hand as much,” Clark said.

And there is another benefit that students like.

“Their pay is increased because of the curriculum we have. And it’s a win-win for the student and the employer,” Clark said.

Bryce is going down the robo-road because of his dad, who worked at Lone Star Steel.

“Dad told me about automation and controls and I found it interesting,” Guest said.

And Bryce is looking to the future.

“I like the thought of things running automatically. I think it’s really efficient. Efficiency is a big part. And not only that it’s really broad. You can do a lot of things just under the degree of automation and controls,” Guest said.

Bryce says he realizes equipment can evolve quickly.

“Graduating here and having this degree makes it easier to adapt to those changes,” Guest said.

Clark says there are more job offers than graduates in this field.

“That’s where these guys are headed; that’s where industry is headed: automation,” Clark said.

And as far as moving up the career ladder, well is seems it may be almost automatic.

