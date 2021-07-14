Virtual summit aims to build solutions for construction worker shortage

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A chronic lack of construction workers is hitting the industry hard.

Companies simply can’t find enough workers. So, the Vermont Home Builders & Remodelers Association is holding a virtual statewide summit Thursday on the state of Vermont’s construction industry and its workforce challenges to try to brainstorm solutions and to try to get more workers in the pipeline.

“We’re hopefully going to be speaking with builders and people in associated industries like painters, tile setters, and that type,” said Chris West of Eco Houses of Vermont, who is a member of the VBRA board of directors.

That virtual summit on Thursday, July 15, is via Zoom. It starts at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday on the Channel 3 News, we’ll talk with West about lumber prices, a shortage of materials and how the workforce problem is creating costly and delayed projects in Vermont.

