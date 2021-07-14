Sinkhole reported off Garden of the Gods east of interstate

Sinkhole in Colorado Springs 7/14/21.
Sinkhole in Colorado Springs 7/14/21.(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities was called to a reported sinkhole on Garden of the Gods east of I-25 on Wednesday.

A car is reportedly stuck in the sinkhole. The sinkhole is located near the McDonald’s. It’s unclear if it’s in the roadway or a parking lot.

Garden of the Gods immediately west of the interstate is currently closed due to a water main break.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

