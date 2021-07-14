Michigan unemployment rate remained unchanged in June

Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan residents without a job did not increase nor decrease in the month of June.

According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget, Michigan’s jobless rate of 5% remained unchanged last month. About 9,000 jobs were filled over the month of June, but the unemployment rate remained the same.

Michigan’s unemployment rate currently sits 0.9 percent below the national average of 5.9 percent. The state’s unemployment rate has dropped 9.1 percent in the past year.

Unemployment rates were very elevated a year ago due to the pandemic, but since June 2020, the U.S. rate decreased by 5.2 percentage points.

Despite significant improvements in labor market conditions in Michigan over the last year, labor market indicators in June had not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Here are the stats:

  • Michigan employment in June remained 258,000, or 5.4 percent, below the February 2020 level.
  • Unemployment in the state was 50,000, or about 27 percent, higher than the February 2020 level.
  • The June 2021 jobless rate of 5.0 percent was 1.3 percentage points above the February 2020 level.

For more information, click here.

