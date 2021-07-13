Rock Island County Board Chairman recommends 3 new board members

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard H. “Quijas” Brunk announced Tuesday he is forwarding the names of three people to fill the vacancies in districts 3, 10, and 23 to be considered by the full county board.

According to a news release it is being recommended that Michael Burns of Silvis to replace the District 3 seat, vacated with the passing of Member Scott Noyd. Brunk says Burns has twice been elected to the county board by the voters of District 3. Burns was born and raised in Rock Island County and is a former police officer, retired from the Department of Corrections.

The District 10 seat was vacated with the resignation of Pat O’Brien. In his place, Brunk says the suggested replacement is Moline native Porter McNeil, who grew up in the district, and is a public affairs/communications consultant. Brunk says McNeil has extensive experience in both the legislative and executive branches of state government.

For the District 23 seat, vacated with the resignation of Ken “Moose” Maranda, Brunk says Kristin Bogdonas of Rock Island has been recommended. She is a Certified Health Education Specialist and educator with the University of Illinois Extension.

Brunk goes on to say, “I am confident that the appointments of Mr. Burns, Mr. McNeil, and Ms. Bogdonas, will serve the residents of our county well. With their individual experience and backgrounds, each will bring value to the board in a number of different ways.”

