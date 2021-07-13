Rock Island County Board Chairman recommends 3 new board members

Rock Island County Board
Rock Island County Board
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard H. “Quijas” Brunk announced Tuesday he is forwarding the names of three people to fill the vacancies in districts 3, 10, and 23 to be considered by the full county board.

According to a news release it is being recommended that Michael Burns of Silvis to replace the District 3 seat, vacated with the passing of Member Scott Noyd. Brunk says Burns has twice been elected to the county board by the voters of District 3. Burns was born and raised in Rock Island County and is a former police officer, retired from the Department of Corrections.

The District 10 seat was vacated with the resignation of Pat O’Brien. In his place, Brunk says the suggested replacement is Moline native Porter McNeil, who grew up in the district, and is a public affairs/communications consultant. Brunk says McNeil has extensive experience in both the legislative and executive branches of state government.

For the District 23 seat, vacated with the resignation of Ken “Moose” Maranda, Brunk says Kristin Bogdonas of Rock Island has been recommended. She is a Certified Health Education Specialist and educator with the University of Illinois Extension.

Brunk goes on to say, “I am confident that the appointments of Mr. Burns, Mr. McNeil, and Ms. Bogdonas, will serve the residents of our county well. With their individual experience and backgrounds, each will bring value to the board in a number of different ways.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Elkhart County bursting at the seams with animals for adoption
July is a very busy month for the Humane Society of Elkhart County. Just in the past week,...
New bipartisan cybersecurity task force to improve state’s defense against cyberattacks
FILE
Residents concerned about James Island development
Some residents on James Island are worried about the impacts recent development will have on...
ERCOT responds to Gov. Abbott’s directives to improve electric grid reliability
File photo: Powerlines
North Carolina reports 562 new COVID-19 cases, 448 hospitalizations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...

GRETAWIRE

Some residents on James Island are worried about the impacts recent development will have on...

GRETAWIRE

Residents concerned about James Island development

FILE

GRETAWIRE

New bipartisan cybersecurity task force to improve state’s defense against cyberattacks

July is a very busy month for the Humane Society of Elkhart County. Just in the past week,...

GRETAWIRE

Elkhart County bursting at the seams with animals for adoption

File photo: Powerlines

GRETAWIRE

ERCOT responds to Gov. Abbott’s directives to improve electric grid reliability

Volunteers working at Ocean Ridge Plantation

GRETAWIRE

Nonprofit to host volunteer disaster training at the Harrelson Center

Tiny Evie Rocks, Children’s Park of Tyler offer creative outlet for dealing with grief or mental health struggles
East Texans joined at Alison's House at the Children's Park to paint rocks to add to the 'You...
Fire burns on hill behind Technology way in south Reno
A fire sparked on Sunday evening off of Technology Way.
The Old Lumber Yard holds ‘Trade Days’ in Midland
The Old Lumber Yard in Midland