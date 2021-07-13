New bipartisan cybersecurity task force to improve state’s defense against cyberattacks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bipartisan cybersecurity task force has been commissioned to improve Kansas’ defense against cyberattacks.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday she created the Governor’s Cybersecurity Task Force to protect the state’s digital infrastructure from increasingly present cyberattacks.

According to Gov. Kelly, the task force has been charged to develop a comprehensive plan to address potential cybercrime and protect essential services that Kansans and businesses depend on.

“As cyber-attacks become more sophisticated, it’s critical that we prevent disruptions in essential public services, and protect Kansans’ privacy, economic activity, and public safety,” Governor Kelly said. “Through this bipartisan, collaborative effort, with partners from both the private and public sectors, we will develop a plan to protect our digital infrastructure and improve cybersecurity statewide.”

Gov. Kelly said the task force’s specific duties are as follows:

Facilitate cross-industry and cross-government collaboration to share best practices and mitigate cybersecurity risks related to critical infrastructure and protected systems;

Identify opportunities to improve the overall cybersecurity posture across all levels of government within Kansas;

Identify partnerships and avenues to maximize and leverage existing cybersecurity resources within the state;

Develop a framework for coordinated information sharing, response, simulation, testing, and mutual assistance between the government and private sectors;

Develop a coordinated and collaborative State of Kansas Cyber Response Plan;

Recommend appropriate and cost-effective safeguards to reduce, eliminate, or recover from identified threats to data;

Recommend resources and possible methods to accomplish the recommendations identified above.

According to Gov. Kelly, the group is required to submit an initial report to her within the next 90 days which details recommendations and proposals for its work. She said a comprehensive report and recommendations are due by Dec. 5.

Gov. Kelly said the members of the task force are as follows:

State Chief Information Technology Officer or designee (ex-officio): Secretary Dr. DeAngela Burns-Wallace

State Chief Information Security Officer or designee (ex-officio): Jeff Maxon, Topeka

The Adjutant General of the Kansas National Guard or designee (ex-officio): Col. David Hewlett, Wichita

The Attorney General or designee (ex-officio): Jay Emler, Lindsborg

The Secretary of State or designee (ex-officio): Kevin Comstock, Topeka

Representative from the Kansas Department of Emergency Management: Jonathan York, Topeka

Director of Kansas Criminal Justice Information System (ex-officio): David Marshall, Topeka

Director of the Kansas Intelligence Fusion Center (ex-officio): William (Bill) Glynn, Topeka

Representative from municipal governments: Mike Mayta, Wichita

Representative from the Regents institution: John Godfrey, Shawnee

Representative from critical infrastructure: Charles King, Overland Park

Representative from critical infrastructure: John Berghuis, Salina

Representative from the joint committee on Information Technology: Representative Kyle Hoffman, Coldwater

Representative from the joint committee on Information Technology: Senator Jeff Pittman, Leavenworth

Representative of county governments: Doug Peters, (Garden City, Finney County)

