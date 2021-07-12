Tiny Evie Rocks, Children’s Park of Tyler offer creative outlet for dealing with grief or mental health struggles

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tiny Evie Rocks and The Children’s Park of Tyler are creating kindness through painting, and raising awareness about mental health. About two weeks ago they opened the ‘You Are My Sunshine’ kindness rock garden and have added 600 rocks to it.

Tiny Evie Rocks was founded in 2020 to honor the life of Evie Domingos, who died by suicide at age 12. Her parents Michael and Jessica Domingos said friends showed up to her memorial with kindness rocks.

“It really is therapeutic. I can’t tell you where we would be if we hadn’t found rock painting after the loss of Evie,” said Michael Domingos, co-founder of Tiny Evie Rocks. “It gave us a purpose and we were able to focus on that. Often I’ve found that the best conversations happen just sitting around the table painting.”

They are hosting the paint parties to keep the garden filled and give a space to those going through a tough time to come. The Children Park of Tyler has a history of providing bereavement care to families mourning the loss of a child. Patricia Glass is the Operations Manager at Children’s Park and on the board of directors of Tiny Evie Rocks. Glass lost a child in 2016.

“Everyday these people come in, they are impacting our lives and get to remember our child as well. So them coming here and painting rocks and adding to our rock garden, whether they have lost a child or they’re in need of an outlet for their mental health, it’s just so meaningful,” Glass said.

Friends and strangers gathered around tables to paint rocks with encouraging words, colors, and designs all to spread a little kindness. In just two weeks of opening the garden, Domingos said they have already put in over 600 rocks.

“It’s amazing. It always seems like on our toughest days we will get a message back from somebody who has found one just talking about the difference it made for them and it’s that positive reinforcement everytime that shows that we really are making an impact,” Domingos said. “Think about that, that’s 600 people that now know Evie’s name, so it’s a way to spread her legacy and to help make a difference in the community.”

The rock painting parties are open to the public and take place on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, from 2 to 5 p.m., inside Alison’s House at the Children’s Park.

