Nonprofit to host volunteer disaster training at the Harrelson Center

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With hurricane season now in full swing, a nonprofit in Wilmington is helping the community prepare by hosting a series of mini training sessions during the month of July.

The Cape Fear Office of Catholic Charities is hosting three one-hour-long events to help people serve the community before, during and after disasters. Each session takes place at the Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington at 9:30 a.m.

The first session, held on July 12, focuses on Individual Disaster Preparedness. Those in attendance will learn who to go over a household disaster preparedness plan. Volunteers who complete this session would be utilized 1-5 days before a pending hurricane to increase community preparedness and resiliency.

The next session, held on July 19, focuses on Disaster Assessments. Those in attendance will learn how to conduct a disaster assessment with individual households after a disaster to help better understand individual household impact so that they can better understand needs.

The last session, held on July 26, focuses on Point of Distribution. A point of distribution is a centralized location where community members can access life sustaining supplies after a disaster. This course is intended to provide fundamental information about disaster operations and how to set up a successful point of distribution.

Volunteer Disaster Trainings flyer
Volunteer Disaster Trainings flyer(Catholic Charities - Cape Fear Office)

