ERCOT responds to Gov. Abbott’s directives to improve electric grid reliability

File photo: Powerlines
File photo: Powerlines(KGNS)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has responded to Governor Greg Abbott’s recent directives to improve electric grid reliability.

Last week, Governor Abbott sent a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas directing the PUC and ERCOT to take immediate actions to increase power generation capacity and ensure reliability of the Texas power grid.

In their response, ERCOT sent a letter to Gov. Abbott detailing the strategies they have taken to achieve those goals. Those include:

  • Taking a more proactive, aggressive approach to ensure adequate generation supply is ready to meet customer demand.
  • Increasing the amount of generation that is running at any given time.
  • Purchasing significantly more reserves compared to this time a year ago.
  • Releasing reserves to meet customer demand quicker.
  • Procuring additional reserves whenever there is an uncertain weather forecast.
  • Launching a resource outage report that meets the PUC requirement to post the cause of unplanned generation outages within three working days.
  • Implementing new protocols that provide price certainty during emergency conditions.
  • Working closely with the PUC as they hold stakeholder meetings to identify opportunities to address needs quickly and efficiently.
  • Launching a new ERCOT homepage that provides clear, understandable information to the public, with plans to transform the entire website before the end of the year.

In the letter, Interim President and CEO Brad Jones says, “We have made a lot of progress in recent weeks at ERCOT, but we know there is still much work to be done. All of us at ERCOT share your desire to restore the public’s trust in our organization. We know that this is only attainable by working closely with the leadership and staff at the PUC and by continually focusing on enhancements that will help ensure a reliable grid.”

To read the full letter, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Carolina reports 562 new COVID-19 cases, 448 hospitalizations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
ADPH: More than 555K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Nonprofit to host volunteer disaster training at the Harrelson Center
Volunteers working at Ocean Ridge Plantation
Tiny Evie Rocks, Children’s Park of Tyler offer creative outlet for dealing with grief or mental health struggles
East Texans joined at Alison's House at the Children's Park to paint rocks to add to the 'You...
Fire burns on hill behind Technology way in south Reno
A fire sparked on Sunday evening off of Technology Way.

GRETAWIRE

Volunteers working at Ocean Ridge Plantation

GRETAWIRE

Nonprofit to host volunteer disaster training at the Harrelson Center

East Texans joined at Alison's House at the Children's Park to paint rocks to add to the 'You...

GRETAWIRE

Tiny Evie Rocks, Children’s Park of Tyler offer creative outlet for dealing with grief or mental health struggles

A fire sparked on Sunday evening off of Technology Way.

GRETAWIRE

Fire burns on hill behind Technology way in south Reno

The Old Lumber Yard in Midland

GRETAWIRE

The Old Lumber Yard holds ‘Trade Days’ in Midland

What to do if you've been discriminated against because of a handicap

GRETAWIRE

Disabilities advocacy attorney weighs in on Weiss Lake Lodge discrimination controversy

PVC pipes once destined for dump now form artificial fish habitat
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources placed artificial fish habitats in the Leesville...
Wyoming Humanities announces two big new grant opportunities for the state
Think WY Courtesy Think WY
Wisconsin receives $42.7 million for rural infrastructure
Seven Wisconsin communities are set to receive funding to upgrade water and wastewater...