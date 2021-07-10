PVC pipes once destined for dump now form artificial fish habitat

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources placed artificial fish habitats in the Leesville...
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources placed artificial fish habitats in the Leesville Reservoir.(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
Published: Jul. 10, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pile of unwanted PVC pipes have been bent into a maze of crevices for bugs and small fish in the Leesville Reservoir.

A post from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said biologists placed 16 artificial fish habitat structures throughout the 3,400-acre lake.

The structures, funded by Appalachian Power, provide habitat for forage and gamefish. According to state biologists, the reclaimed plastic lasts longer than traditional habitats of Christmas trees or brush.

The plastic has been proven to safely grow aquatic life with no adverse effects on water quality.

State biologist Dan Wilson worked with company FisHiding to design the artificial habitats.

“It had to be stable and heavy enough to hold firm against slope, the ravages of current, massive wave action, boating and fishing pressures, water level fluctuations, and thieves,” said David Ewald of FisHiding. “The ability to assemble and install such a large-scale habitat complex without a barge or heavy equipment as quickly as what we just witnessed, was his idea. We just helped him make it happen.”

