Sinkhole opens up in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A sinkhole has opened up near homes in Newberry Corners.

The sinkhole opened up near a retention pond.

Realtor Vincent Hampton tells us he was visiting his girlfriend when he noticed the sinkhole.

He says the holes formed following the heavy rains brought by Elsa, and they appear to be growing.

