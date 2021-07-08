USDA invests funding for water and wastewater facilities in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - Two cities across Arkansas will receive funds from the United States Department of Agriculture to improve drinking water and wastewater systems.

USDA Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Wednesday an investment of $307 million to modernize drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 34 states and Puerto Rico through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

The city of McCrory will receive $184,000 to improve the towns existing water treatment facility by constructing a clarifier to remove iron from the raw water before it reaches the gravity and filters. It will also include an automatic ventilation system to measure chlorine gas levels in the filter room and control the air supply.

In southwest Arkansas, the city of Mena will receive $6,610,000 in loans and $1,552,500 in grants to replace an existing clearwell and high service pump station and upgrade controls and electrical systems at the raw water pump station. It also includes replacing two existing solids, clarifier mechanisms, and other water treatment plant improvements.

To see other communities around the nation receiving funding, visit this link.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 427 new cases reported Thurs.
COVID-19 graphic
Lee Co. Commission meets with “Investing in Alabama’s Counties” program, could receive millions
La. lawmakers make a new addition to the violent crimes list
La. lawmakers make a new addition to the violent crimes list
2020 saw a baby bust in Hawaii, but experts warn declining fertility rates are poised to ‘last forever’
Experts point to declining birth rates as a major factor behind Hawaii's slowed population...
214 new COVID-19 cases reported over 5 days
COVID-19.

GRETAWIRE

La. lawmakers make a new addition to the violent crimes list

GRETAWIRE

La. lawmakers make a new addition to the violent crimes list

Experts point to declining birth rates as a major factor behind Hawaii's slowed population...

GRETAWIRE

2020 saw a baby bust in Hawaii, but experts warn declining fertility rates are poised to ‘last forever’

COVID-19.

GRETAWIRE

214 new COVID-19 cases reported over 5 days

Neighbors in Wellman living next to unkempt home for years

GRETAWIRE

Neighbors in Wellington Heights area living next to unkempt home for years

We may need even more people to get vaccinated than previously thought, in order to reach herd...

GRETAWIRE

FACT FINDERS: Reaching herd immunity may be harder now

Prattville City Council approves 1-cent sales tax renewal
Prattville City Council renews sales tax
Cuyahoga County Council approves $8 million budget for new jail
$300M to be spent annually on Louisiana roads
House Bill 514 will allow Louisiana to spend $300 million dollars annually on the state’s...