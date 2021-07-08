Lee Co. Commission meets with “Investing in Alabama’s Counties” program, could receive millions

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Finding the best ways to use taxpayer dollars was the focus of a meeting in east Alabama Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Lee County Commission met with the Association of County Commissions of Alabama to talk about a program called Investing in Alabama’s Counties.

It’s a project that begins with statewide listening sessions. It continues with the identification of best and most important uses of funding to meet federal and state requirements. The project concludes with goals or projects. If Lee County joins in this process, they would get $33 million as part of IAC.

“Encouraging counties to take a strategic look at the this money that is being made available through the federal law, evaluate the needs through the community and then make funding decisions based on how you can fund through the law,” said Sonny Brasfield, executive director of ACCA.

“The county is receiving the money, the issue is spending in a way that complies with the federal way that complies with Alabama law and then has the best impact of their community,” Brasfield added.

The deadline for Lee County to decide whether to join or not is Friday, July 16. Chambers and Randolph are two of the 23 counties already on board.

