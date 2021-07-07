First Lady travels to Georgia, Florida to promote COVID-19 vaccine

The First Lady is traveling to Georgia and Florida to promote the Biden administration’s strategy to fight COVID-19 as concerns grow about the delta variant.
By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to spend the day in Savannah to highlight COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The visit comes as officials grow concerned about the spread of the delta variant.

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and often time door to door, literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” President Biden said about the effort.

The CDC predicts the more transmissible delta strain will soon account for a majority of cases in the U.S. Now, the Biden administration is ramping up public awareness campaigns for vaccination: targeting young adults who are unvaccinated through TikTok influencers and promoting the accessibility of mobile health units and 24-hour pharmacies.

“90% of Americans live within five miles of a vaccine site, and we’re finding new and creative ways to reach people with the vaccine,” said Kevin Munoz, assistant press secretary at the White House.

Thursday afternoon, the First Lady will tour a vaccination site at a high school alongside the Savannah mayor and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. The senator’s office released a statement saying, “In order to keep our economy moving forward, we must do all our part to help Georgia and our nation overcome this pandemic. I’m looking forward to joining Dr. Biden in Savannah to share this important message with coastal Georgians.”

Once the First Lady wraps up the events in Georgia, she’ll head down to Orlando to attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals and congratulate students and their families.

Georgia currently has the ninth-lowest vaccination rate in the country, according to the White House. The good news is that a number of counties are reporting zero new cases in the past two weeks.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising
A Salvation Army EMS vehicle is setup as a cooling station as people lineup to get into a...
Ransomware hits hundreds of US companies, security firm says
A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, according...
Will Congress save the game?
Will Congress save the game?
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...

GRETAWIRE

House Bill 514 will allow Louisiana to spend $300 million dollars annually on the state’s...

GRETAWIRE

$300M to be spent annually on Louisiana roads

GRETAWIRE

MSU Researched get $3.9 million to create app to detect Alzheimer’s disease

File Image

GRETAWIRE

Hamilton Co. woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits

Odessa Arts.

GRETAWIRE

Odessa ordinance helping to fund creativity across the city

FILE - Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal shooting.

GRETAWIRE

Police to unveil new gun crime tool as Cedar Rapids shooting drop in 2021

File photo: Bottled water

GRETAWIRE

City of Laredo to host water distribution sites across the city

Tybee City Council to consider 90-day agreement with Chatham Emergency Services to lead fire department
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Natchitoches city leaders set to begin new partnership with Crime Stoppers
*Note: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana shoppers soon to be exempt from ‘pink tax’
Act 449 (House Bill 7) goes into effect July 1, 2022, and removes Louisiana's 4.45% sales tax...