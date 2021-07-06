Odessa ordinance helping to fund creativity across the city

Odessa Arts.
Odessa Arts.(CBS7)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa has a new ordinance that is helping fund creativity.

‘Percent for Arts’ is a new partnership between the city and Odessa Arts. With this partnership, one percent of the budget for any project that goes for more than $250,000 will be used to incorporate art with the project.

City Council has recently approved an issuance of $93 million for several projects across the city.

Randy Ham, the Executive Director of Odessa Arts, says the plan will help create many forms of art across the city.

“We can really look at different ways to incorporate art. It may be a mosaic title sidewalk. It may be stained glass. It may be welded-designed gates at the entrance. The sky’s the limit, and that’s what I really like about this,” said Ham.

Odessa Arts will find several artists to create artistic pieces at all of the city’s new projects - A new training facility for the police department, new fire stations and a new animal shelter.

Ham says that Odessa has also contracted Odessa Arts to help manage their public art collection.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tybee City Council to consider 90-day agreement with Chatham Emergency Services to lead fire department
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Hamilton Co. woman joins suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
File Image
MSU Researched get $3.9 million to create app to detect Alzheimer’s disease
$300M to be spent annually on Louisiana roads
House Bill 514 will allow Louisiana to spend $300 million dollars annually on the state’s...
ADPH: More than 552K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus

GRETAWIRE

House Bill 514 will allow Louisiana to spend $300 million dollars annually on the state’s...

GRETAWIRE

$300M to be spent annually on Louisiana roads

GRETAWIRE

MSU Researched get $3.9 million to create app to detect Alzheimer’s disease

File Image

GRETAWIRE

Hamilton Co. woman joins suit over $300/week unemployment benefits

FILE - Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal shooting.

GRETAWIRE

Police to unveil new gun crime tool as Cedar Rapids shooting drop in 2021

File photo: Bottled water

GRETAWIRE

City of Laredo to host water distribution sites across the city

Tybee City Council to consider 90-day agreement with Chatham Emergency Services to lead fire department
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Natchitoches city leaders set to begin new partnership with Crime Stoppers
*Note: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana shoppers soon to be exempt from ‘pink tax’
Act 449 (House Bill 7) goes into effect July 1, 2022, and removes Louisiana's 4.45% sales tax...