Natchitoches city leaders set to begin new partnership with Crime Stoppers

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Officials in the City of Natchitoches are all set to begin a new partnership with Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a nationally recognized program that aims to prevent violent crime and provides cash rewards to those who provide information leading to arrests. People can submit tips anonymously and can earn up to $2,000 in cash for their info, depending on the severity of the crime.

“We are encouraging all of our Natchitoches family to call in if they know something that could help solve a crime. It could make all the difference. If we all work together, we can build a safer place for everyone,” said Dr. Carmella Parker, president of the board of directors for Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches.

Natchitoches has already invested $40,000 to fund the new program, with the remaining money coming from some private donors, including local businesses and residents in the area.

A news conference will be held Tuesday, July 6 at 10 a.m. to detail the new program.

