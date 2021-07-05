City of Laredo to host water distribution sites across the city

File photo: Bottled water
File photo: Bottled water(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 5, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials are currently assessing the situation to get to the root cause of the boil water notice. Officials are saying the notice is a precautionary measure since chlorine residuals are under the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s (TCEQ) minimum levels.

However, all bacteria samples sent to get tested have come back negative.

Despite the results, the city will host bottled water distributions today, Monday, July 5, 2021, at key locations across the city at 4:30 p.m.

The South Texas Food Bank will also host a water distribution at their main location at 1:00 p.m. today.

The distribution sites are as follows:

Water Distribution Sites at 1:00 p.m.

• South Texas Food Bank, 2121 Jefferson Street

Water Distribution Sites at 4:30 p.m.

• Independence Hills Park, 1102 N. Merida Drive

• Cigarroa Park, 2201 Palo Blanco

• Nixon High School, 2000 E. Plum Street

• Father McNaboe Park, 201 Zebu Court

• Texas A&M International University, 5201 University Boulevard

Residents are encouraged to boil water for use in their homes for consumption purposes.

As a reminder, the boil water notice applies to water used for consumption purposes only.

Water is safe to use for all other purposes.

