Louisianans soon to be exempt from “pink tax”

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ signature eliminates what is known as the “pink tax” — taxes on feminine products and diapers.

Similar legislation has been proposed but never passed at the state level.

“Based on the history of our legislature, our representatives and state senators tend to be a little more conservative financially,” explained Debbie Hollis. “The repeal of this tax is going to cost the state between 10 and 11 million dollars, which is less than 1% of our budget.”

Hollis is the co-director of Basic Necessities, a nonprofit that delivers non-food essentials to people in the ArkLaTex, namely menstrual products and diapers.

Act 449 (HB 7) goes into effect July 1, 2022 and removes the state’s 4.45% sales tax.

“It may seem like just pennies to the state but to working families, it’s a lot,” Hollis said. “These are not discretionary purchases. These are necessary items, like diapers and period products families need to have.”

The law also allows for local taxing authorities to offer their own exemptions. Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans have already passed ordinances to abolish the tax.

