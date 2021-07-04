Ford Wyoming Center hosting free fireworks

The inside of Ford Wyoming Center where 307 Fest is hosted.
The inside of Ford Wyoming Center where 307 Fest is hosted.(David Graf)
By Haley Roedder
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Ford Wyoming Center is hosting their annual fireworks tonight at 307 Fest.

“This is a big thank you to our community for everything that they have went through and also for the great support they have given us the past year and a half,” said Brad Murphy, the general manager of the Ford Wyoming Center.

Last year during the pandemic, the Ford Wyoming Center was unable to have anyone on the grounds watching the fireworks. This year, however, they are welcoming community members in style with the 307 Fest.

Ford Wyoming Center kicked off the event with food trucks, an art contest, and live music last night. They are wrapping up the celebration with fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July tonight.

For the first time ever, admission to the event is free.

Ford Wyoming Center hopes this event draws the community together after a year apart.

“I think for our staff, this gets us back to where we used to be and provides some normalcy again which we didn’t have for a long time. From the community standpoint, I feel like it’s a coming together again,” said Murphy.

The fireworks starts tonight around ten an the grounds open at seven.

