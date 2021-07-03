First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Portland, praises Pingree and Mills for leadership during COVID-19 pandemic

Jill Biden (File)
Jill Biden (File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Portland Saturday as part of the White House’s “America’s Back Together Tour” aimed at highlighting the progress amid the country’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re so proud of you,” said Dr. Biden. “We’re getting back to the things we love. This is Independence day weekend and I’m so glad we could spend it here with the people who matter to us most. Doesn’t the air smell so much sweeter without our masks?”

Biden met with local Democratic leaders Rep. Chellie Pingree, Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder and Gov. Janet Mills at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth.

In front of the Portland Head Light, Biden praised Pingree and Mills for their leadership in getting Maine through the pandemic. Biden and Mills touted Maine’s high vaccination rate as one of the best in the country.

“It’s so appropriate that we celebrate not only Independence Day with the usual patriotic spirit, but also our growing independence from this horrible pandemic,” said Gov. Mills. “I am proud to say that Maine is one of the safest places in the country.”

After her speech, Dr. Biden greeted almost everyone who came to the event with a handshake and took some pictures before leaving the park.

Biden stopped at Becky’s Diner in Portland for some food before continuing her tour. The next stop for the first lady is Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to meet with more Democratic state leaders.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Southwest Memphis residents celebrate cancellation of Byhalia pipeline
Byhalia Pipeline protest
Wildfire near Weston Hills in Campbell Co. WY
Upon arriving at the scene, the fire department discovered that the blaze was burning between...
Checks are in the mail after vehicle damage from I-565
Checks are being sent out to those who have damage to their cars from driving on I-565
Indiana DNR: Mysterious bird illness now detected in Illinois, Kentucky
More songbirds are coming down with a mysterious illness in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
Southern 7 Health Dept.: Positive COVID-19 cases rose ‘exponentially’ in region
The Southern Seven Health Department says positive COVID-19 cases have risen “exponentially” in...

GRETAWIRE

Upon arriving at the scene, the fire department discovered that the blaze was burning between...

GRETAWIRE

Wildfire near Weston Hills in Campbell Co. WY

Byhalia Pipeline protest

GRETAWIRE

Southwest Memphis residents celebrate cancellation of Byhalia pipeline

Rain water build up on the I-20 bridge appears to be slowing traffic into South Carolina.

GRETAWIRE

Standing water on I-20 bridge appears to slow traffic at state border

The Southern Seven Health Department says positive COVID-19 cases have risen “exponentially” in...

GRETAWIRE

Southern 7 Health Dept.: Positive COVID-19 cases rose ‘exponentially’ in region

More songbirds are coming down with a mysterious illness in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

GRETAWIRE

Indiana DNR: Mysterious bird illness now detected in Illinois, Kentucky

Checks are in the mail after vehicle damage from I-565
Checks are being sent out to those who have damage to their cars from driving on I-565
Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense
Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...
GI Vet Cemetery about halfway to fundraising goal
Grand Island Veteran Cemetery