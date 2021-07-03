11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts state police said.

The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities said the interstate is now reopened and the shelter-in-place orders for Wakefield and Reading were lifted.

The standoff began around 2 a.m. when police noticed two cars pulled over on I-95 with hazard lights on after they had apparently run out of fuel, authorities said at a Saturday press briefing.

At least some of the suspects were clad in military-style gear with long guns and pistols, Mass State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. He added that they were headed to Maine from Rhode Island for “training.”

“You can imagine 11 armed individuals standing with long guns slung on an interstate highway at 2 in the morning certainly raises concerns and is not consistent with the firearms laws that we have in Massachusetts,” Mason said.

In a video posted to social media Saturday morning, a man who did not give his name, but said he was from a group called Rise of the Moors, broadcast from Interstate 95 in Wakefield near exit 57.

“We are not antigovernment. We are not anti-police, we are not sovereign citizens, we’re not Black identity extremists,” said the man who appeared to be wearing military-style equipment. “As specified multiple times to the police that we are abiding by the peaceful journey laws of the United States.”

The website for the group says they are “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.”

Mason said he understood the suspects, who did not have firearms licenses, have a different perspective on the law.

“I appreciate that perspective,” he said “I disagree with that perspective at the end of the day, but I recognize that it’s there.”

Mason said he had no knowledge of the group, but it was not unusual for the state police to encounter people who have “sovereign citizen ideology,” although he did not know if the people involved in the Wakefield standoff was a part of that.

The men refused to put down their weapons or comply with authorities’ orders, claiming to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws” before taking off into a wooded area, police said.

Mason said the suspects surrendered after police tactical teams used armored vehicles to tighten the perimeter around them.

Police initially reported nine suspects were taken into custody, but two more were taken into custody in their vehicle later Saturday morning. Two suspects were hospitalized, but police said it was for preexisting conditions that had nothing to do with the standoff.

Police and prosecutors are working to determine what charges the members of the group will face.

The suspects were expected to appear in court in Woburn on Tuesday, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Death toll from Northwest heat wave expected to keep rising
A Salvation Army EMS vehicle is setup as a cooling station as people lineup to get into a...
Ransomware hits hundreds of US companies, security firm says
A ransomware attack paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies on Friday, according...
Will Congress save the game?
Will Congress save the game?
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium in place
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.

GRETAWIRE

Rain water build up on the I-20 bridge appears to be slowing traffic into South Carolina.

GRETAWIRE

Standing water on I-20 bridge appears to slow traffic at state border

The Southern Seven Health Department says positive COVID-19 cases have risen “exponentially” in...

GRETAWIRE

Southern 7 Health Dept.: Positive COVID-19 cases rose ‘exponentially’ in region

More songbirds are coming down with a mysterious illness in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

GRETAWIRE

Indiana DNR: Mysterious bird illness now detected in Illinois, Kentucky

Checks are being sent out to those who have damage to their cars from driving on I-565

GRETAWIRE

Checks are in the mail after vehicle damage from I-565

Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...

GRETAWIRE

Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense

Grand Island Veteran Cemetery

GRETAWIRE

GI Vet Cemetery about halfway to fundraising goal

Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system
The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that...
Workforce Solutions prepares for their largest job fair of the year Wednesday
Workforce Solutions' Independence Day Job Fair is their largest job fair of the summer, and...
Texas A&M seeks participants for national COVID-19 vaccine study
Fischer explains what the national COVID vaccine study entails to an audience at one of...