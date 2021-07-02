Checks are in the mail after vehicle damage from I-565

By Nolan Crane
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re on your side with good news for those of you with damaged vehicles because of all the construction and the small rocks flying up from the gravel on I-565.

For several weeks, we’ve received phone calls, emails and Facebook messages from viewers letting us know about the damage small rocks left behind from the construction company caused to their vehicles.

Last month, we introduced you to the Rivera family, who had thousands of dollars worth of damage to their three vehicles as a result of simply driving on I-565.

Come to find out, hundreds of vehicles had damage.

Since then, construction crews have been more careful cleaning up after the milling process to resurface the road, reducing the amount of damage.

The Rivera family wanted to let us know the good news they received.

”The company has been excellent and responsive to our issues. After the adjuster came, they sent us an email saying what they would pay for and said our checks would be coming. We know a couple of people that have already gotten there check,” said Mischelle Rivera.

If your vehicle was damaged while driving on I-565, here’s a link to the website where you can file a claim.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

