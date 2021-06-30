Workforce Solutions prepares for their largest job fair of the year Wednesday

By Andy Krauss
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions is hosting their largest job fair of the year Wednesday.

The Independence Day Job Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and feature over 30 employers from multiple counties across the Brazos Valley. To register and participate, click here.

It will be 100% virtual this year, but Workforce Solutions is inviting job seekers to come use their space and resources.

”We’re expecting this to be just the same, especially because now we’re heading into the summer, and then the holidays eventually,” Workforce Solutions Business Services Manager Nathaniel Muir said. “We think people are ready to get back to work, so we’re expecting a lot out of this. This one’s going to be really big.”

Muir wants remind job seekers to treat virtual job fairs the same way they would any other opportunity looking for work.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UPDATE: Backbone Fire has burned more than 40,000 acres with 76% containment
The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.
Arizona reports 769 new cases of COVID-19; 17,936 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense
Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...
GI Vet Cemetery about halfway to fundraising goal
Grand Island Veteran Cemetery
Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system
The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that...

GRETAWIRE

Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...

GRETAWIRE

Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense

Grand Island Veteran Cemetery

GRETAWIRE

GI Vet Cemetery about halfway to fundraising goal

The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that...

GRETAWIRE

Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system

Fischer explains what the national COVID vaccine study entails to an audience at one of...

GRETAWIRE

Texas A&M seeks participants for national COVID-19 vaccine study

The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.

GRETAWIRE

UPDATE: Backbone Fire has burned more than 40,000 acres with 76% containment

Legislation wipes out Ohio’s unemployment loan
Ohio unemployment issues
Advance, Mo. under temporary boil water order after water main break
A water main break caused pipes to go dry in Advance on Tuesday morning, June 29.
Minot sees drop-off in DUIs this year