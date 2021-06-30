Workforce Solutions prepares for their largest job fair of the year Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions is hosting their largest job fair of the year Wednesday.

The Independence Day Job Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and feature over 30 employers from multiple counties across the Brazos Valley. To register and participate, click here.

It will be 100% virtual this year, but Workforce Solutions is inviting job seekers to come use their space and resources.

”We’re expecting this to be just the same, especially because now we’re heading into the summer, and then the holidays eventually,” Workforce Solutions Business Services Manager Nathaniel Muir said. “We think people are ready to get back to work, so we’re expecting a lot out of this. This one’s going to be really big.”

Muir wants remind job seekers to treat virtual job fairs the same way they would any other opportunity looking for work.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.