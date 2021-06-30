Texas A&M seeks participants for national COVID-19 vaccine study

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is looking for people to help them in a national study looking to find out if the Moderna vaccine is effective in preventing COVID-19 infection.

It’s already been proven the COVID vaccines are very effective in preventing disease, symptoms, hospitalizations, and death. Texas A&M epidemiology and biostatistics professor Rebecca Fischer says this study seeks to answer the question if vaccines can also help end the pandemic by preventing infection, which in turn prevents transmission.

“Vaccines cannot prevent someone from being exposed to a virus like SARS-CoV-2, and they can’t really prevent the virus from entering the body,” Fischer said. “But what we’re hoping is that the vaccine is preventing that infection from sitting in, and by priming your body, teaching your body how to respond immunologically, that virus will be fought off quickly, so someone who’s infected will not have a lot of virus and pass it on to others.”

The study, which was launched in April and funded by the National Institutes of Health, is seeking unvaccinated people between the ages of 18 to 29 who have never tested positive for COVID-19.

“The reason we’re looking for individuals who have not had the vaccine and have not been infected is so that when we start the study, everybody starts off at the same baseline,” Fischer said. “We really want everybody to be immunologically naïve to the virus so that we can understand what’s happening in the body as well as in that infection and transmission pipeline.”

Tuesday’s information sessions explained the four-month-long study that consists of one unvaccinated group and one that will receive the vaccine over the four-month period. Participants will be asked about their vaccination preference before starting. Fischer says the study is a randomized control trail, which is the gold standard for studying things like vaccines.

Throughout the study, they will provide blood samples, have their vitals taken, and perform daily at-home COVID tests.

”We know the vaccines are great. We know they stop disease the keep people out of the hospital, but how effectively and how quickly can they help us end the pandemic,” Fisher said. “We’re dropping our masks. Can unvaccinated people feel confident that they are protecting those around them by being vaccinated and protecting themselves.”

Individuals are asked to participate throughout the full four months of the study and take it very seriously. Fischer says it is a commitment that people should treat like a job. It’s one reason why participants will be reimbursed up to $1,000 for their time.

Fischer says this study is historic in many ways as it’s being conducted during a once-in-a-century pandemic and seeking to answer questions that could help us get a better grasp on how to end it.

“Something that’s really important to understand is are we doing that safely with easing the restrictions that we’re putting on ourselves with respect to transmission of the virus,” Fischer said. “Can we feel comfortable and confident that we’re doing the right thing? We really want to prove those things, so it’s a big deal.”

If you’d like to learn more about the study or sign up to participate, click here.

