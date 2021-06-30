Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single Okolona property infested with rats since February 2019, according to Louisville Forward, a community development program.

Scott Sparks, who lives near the home on Blue Lick Road, said it has been an eyesore and a health hazard for the last eight months.

“In the last two months, something could’ve been done,” Sparks said. “It’s amazing, I make one phone call to the news and then...”

Monday, hours before a WAVE 3 News crew arrived at the home, a contractor dropped off a dumpster on the property. Twenty-four hours later, Tuesday’s sunshine showed the heaping mound of trash inside the dumpster, and the clean-up sent rats running.

“This morning (Tuesday) there was one (in my house),” Sparks said. “My neighbor found one in her house, in her refrigerator. Mine are located in the basement, all the seven I’ve found.”

Metro Codes and Regulations knew about the dilapidated property, according to Louisville Forward’s communications manager, Caitlin Bowling. She said there have been 15 complaints about the home since February 2019. The owner at the time was cited for violations and those were taken care of, until problems started again in December 2020, citing yard conditions and garbage. By that time, a new owner had taken over the property, calling for Metro Codes and Regulations to cite a new complaint on May 7, 2021, for the condition of the yard, illegal parking, rodent infestation, and a leaking septic tank.

“Progress has been made, but I hope we don’t have to look at that dumpster for a couple months,” Sparks said.

Sparks said Metro officials told him and other neighbors that the COVID pandemic has prevented them from taking action on the dilapidated property. It’s now a waiting game for the Okolona neighborhood until the new homeowners go through the court proceedings to be able to clean up the place.

“New owners are doing whatever, demolish, renovated, but are they going to treat the rest of these houses?” Sparks said. “The rats got to go somewhere.”

This isn’t an isolated incident, according to Louisville Forward. From the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year until May 17, 2021, there were 54,238 maintenance inspections across Jefferson County. At least 14,406 cases have been closed, but 12,013 cases are still open.

However, Sparks said if this case on Blue Lick Road isn’t resolved, his childhood home that’s been in his family for generations will go up for sale.

“If it takes another month, it’s probably going to happen,” he said.

Bowling said if the property is not completely cleaned up by June 30, Metro Codes and Regulations will serve a notice saying the mess will be cleaned up by the city at the owner’s expense.

