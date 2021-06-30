GI Vet Cemetery about halfway to fundraising goal

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Veterans Cemetery is still about $360,000 short of their fundraising goal. A total of $750,000 is needed in order make the change to a state cemetery.

If they are unable to reach that goal by the August 1st deadline, it will postpone the project which could raise the costs with the price of building supplies rising nationwide right now.

The Hall County Veterans Service Office is now asking anyone who can help out to consider doing so. There has been a many small donations, several around $1,000 and even a few larger ones that have come in already. Most of them coming from people or businesses in the Grand Island area.

“We’ve had a $50,000 donation from the Walbach Foundation. First National Bank has given us $10,000. Home federal is giving us $5,000,” Veteran Service Officer Don Shuda said. “So there has been some big money given, but we need to continue that if we’re going to make this august first deadline.”

While the big donations are great, Shuda said every donation counts even the smaller ones.

“Every dollar is what’s going to make this project happen,” he said. “It’s the dollars that count. We’ve had many $10, $20, $50, $100 donations. Without those we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Donations can be made the Hall County Veterans Service Office and at Five Points Bank. They are also holding a hamburger feed fundraiser at the United Veteran Club on July 22nd.

