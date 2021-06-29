Repair efforts underway in Elgin after severe flooding

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Clean up efforts are underway in Elgin after weekend storms caused serious damage to a major road and flooding at local businesses.

A majority of the damage isn’t on city property, but on land owned by Stillwater Central Railroad, a railroad company.

Mayor JJ Francais said he’s reached out to the company multiple times, with no response, so he took it into his own hands.

“We’ll suffer the wrath of the railroad if they want to,” Francais said. “They’re welcome to show up to city hall. I’ll hold a town hall for them, and they can explain to the citizens why we had to do it and they wouldn’t clean their property up, but other than that, I’m working with what I got.”

Crews have been cutting down trees in the alleyway on H Street and digging a trench for the water.

The Elgin Tag Agency and other businesses have closed down or changed hours due to the damage.

As someone who’s owned a business that flooded, Francais said it’s heartbreaking.

“If that business is closed because of flooding, then that’s a loss of sales tax revenue, and it’s not just the sales tax, but it’s the employee wages,” Francais said. “It’s everything that that business generates productivity-wise is gone, simply because they’re flooded because of the railroad.”

A Street is blocked off with caution tape.

He’s urging drivers not to remove it or trying to go around it.

“If you fall in there and get hurt, I will send an officer, and they will write you a ticket for going around the barriers,” Francais said. “It’s a misdemeanor offense to violate these barriers. I am not doing this out of an ego trip or anything. I am doing it out of an abundance of caution.”

According to Francais, BAE Systems also needs to use A Street to transport equipment to the military.

He said there is nothing under the road to keep it from collapsing under pressure. That’s why he said he needs to hear from Stillwater Central Railroad.

“All I need is a piece of paper,” Francais said. “It’s a permit that says ‘You’re in our right of way. You can patch the road.’ Once they do that, I’ll come in here, we’ll have a crew rip the section out that’s messed up, our concrete as a temporary fix and we’ll rock and roll and get this road back open.”

Francais said he doesn’t know what the cost will be yet, but he’s crossing his fingers they’re within his discretionary spending limit.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grants available for Ingham County small businesses
Small business grants now available
BRTC graduates first women in CDL program
CaSandra Duran (L) and Shelby Gosha (R) are the first two female graduates of BRTC's CDL program.
Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote
Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...
Minot sees drop-off in DUIs this year
UPDATE: Backbone Fire grows to more than 40,850 acres with 43% containment
The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Minot sees drop-off in DUIs this year

Members of the local Baker's union awaiting a vote to strike Frito-Lay on Saturday, June 26,...

GRETAWIRE

Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote

CaSandra Duran (L) and Shelby Gosha (R) are the first two female graduates of BRTC's CDL program.

GRETAWIRE

BRTC graduates first women in CDL program

Small business grants now available

GRETAWIRE

Grants available for Ingham County small businesses

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has deployed members of the additional search...

GRETAWIRE

Florida CFO deploys additional search and rescue teams to Surfside

City of Flint adjusts to schedule to pickup yard waste
Frustration coming from people in Flint on Friday after weeks of having their yard waste pile...
Week-long summer program in Dubuque aimed at inspiring children, teenagers to pursue careers in public safety
Around 60 children and teenagers participated in the week-long program.
Arkansas governor urges COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise