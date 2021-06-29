California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California added five more states, including Florida, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community, the state attorney general announced Monday.

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to the list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except under limited circumstances.

“Make no mistake: We’re in the midst of an unprecedented wave of bigotry and discrimination in this country — and the State of California is not going to support it,” Bonta said.

Lawmakers in 2016 banned non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. The 12 other states on the list are: Texas, Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi, Tennessee.

The five states newly added to the list have introduced bills in their legislatures this year that prevent transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity, block access to health care and allow the discrimination of the LGBTQ community, Bonta said.

Florida, Montana, Arkansas, and West Virginia passed laws that prevent transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity.

North Dakota signed into law a bill allowing certain publicly-funded student organizations to restrict LGBTQ students from joining without losing funding.

Arkansas passed the first law in the nation to prohibit physicians from providing gender-affirming healthcare to transgender minors — regardless of the wishes of parents or whether a physician deems such care to be medically necessary.

These lawmakers “would rather demonize trans youth than focus on solving real issues like tackling gun violence beating back this pandemic and rebuilding our economy,” Bonta said.

The state law has exemptions for some trips, such as travel needed to enforce California law and to honor contracts signed before the states were added to the list. Travel to conferences or out-of-state training are examples of trips that can be blocked.

It’s unclear what effect California’s travel ban will have. Bonta did not have information about how many state agencies have stopped sending state employees to the states on the list or the financial impact of California’s travel ban on those states.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium in place
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
US home prices jump at fastest pace in more than 15 years
U.S. home prices soared in April at the fastest pace since 2005.
‘It definitely feels early’: GOP’s long race to 2024 begins
Nikki Haley, who served as U.N. ambassador during the Trump administration, spoke at a GOP...
Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...

GRETAWIRE

Over a dozen complaints have been made against a single home in Okolona since February 2019,...

GRETAWIRE

Okolona property infested with rats could be cleaned up by city at owner’s expense

Grand Island Veteran Cemetery

GRETAWIRE

GI Vet Cemetery about halfway to fundraising goal

The Ohio Auditor’s office has uncovered so much fraud in the state’s unemployment system that...

GRETAWIRE

Ohio Auditor launches fraud investigation into state’s unemployment system

Workforce Solutions' Independence Day Job Fair is their largest job fair of the summer, and...

GRETAWIRE

Workforce Solutions prepares for their largest job fair of the year Wednesday

Fischer explains what the national COVID vaccine study entails to an audience at one of...

GRETAWIRE

Texas A&M seeks participants for national COVID-19 vaccine study

The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.

GRETAWIRE

UPDATE: Backbone Fire has burned more than 40,000 acres with 76% containment

Legislation wipes out Ohio’s unemployment loan
Ohio unemployment issues
Advance, Mo. under temporary boil water order after water main break
A water main break caused pipes to go dry in Advance on Tuesday morning, June 29.
Minot sees drop-off in DUIs this year