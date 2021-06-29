Advance, Mo. under temporary boil water order after water main break

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Advance is under a temporary boil water order after a water main break left the town without water on Tuesday morning, June 29.

The break was in one of the main lines south of School Street, between Ash and Oak Streets, in the 400 block.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the break was fixed.

The city is under a temporary boil water order until three clear water tests come back.

According to City Clerk Tina Bailey, it was unknown as to what caused the water main to break.

The city first got the call about the water main break around 7 or 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The main line that was damaged was first installed about 20 years ago.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.