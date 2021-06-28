Minot sees drop-off in DUIs this year

MINOT, N.D. – It looks like the rate of DUI’s decreased significantly since this same time last year.

From February through June of last year, the Minot Police Department reported 122 arrests.

During that same time period this year, they reported 81.

MPD said that could be because there are more options for people to get a ride home after drinking.

“The rise in availability of rideshare programs, taxi services are getting more and more back in action considering the decrease in the pandemic concerns that we previously had last year,” said MPD Officer Aaron Moss.

The Minot Police Department will continue to work with Vision Zero through the summer on campaigns aimed at driving safety.

