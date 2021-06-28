Frito Lay “shocked” by union strike vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Frito Lay is “shocked” by its workers’ decision to strike amid contractual negotiations.

Frito Lay told 13 NEWS that talks with the union were cordial, and they gave no indication that they were going to consider a strike. The company calls the strike harmful to all involved, and says they are “more than willing’ to meet and continue discussions.

“Frito-Lay and BCTGM have been negotiating for more than nine months to reach a mutually agreeable collective bargaining agreement,” a spokesperson for the company said. “Three offers of long-term contracts (3-4 years) have been previously rejected by the union. When Frito-Lay and the union last met two and a half weeks ago to discuss a one-year contract, union leadership agreed a one-year contract made sense. The union gave no indication Frito-Lay’s offer was going to draw a strike – not even the possibility. The tone of those meetings was cordial. We are shocked by the strike authorization vote. We are more than willing to meet with the union to continue discussions on non-economic issues and concerns. We believe a strike would be the most harmful outcome for everyone involved, especially our employees.”

Members of the local Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union (BCTGM) voted 353-30 Saturday to strike. Union members are in conflict with the company and are fighting for improved working conditions, benefits and wages.

