Tails and Tales library program inspires Luv 4 Animals adoption event

Four legged friend in hopes of finding their forever home at an adoption event.
Four legged friend in hopes of finding their forever home at an adoption event.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Four legged friends visited the Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston for a pet adoption event.

Luv 4 Animals, a local volunteer organization to help pets find their forever homes, brought some pets to the library. These pets were from the Lewis Upshur Animal Control and were ready to be adopted.

One of the clerks at the library, Ashley Ressler said this year’s summer reading program theme was Tails and Tales.

This sparked the idea to bring Luv 4 Animals to get the word out about their mission.

“We’re lucky we got invited to get the animals out. Even if they don’t get adopted today, they can have a great fun day outside. They got to meet alot of friends and spread some awareness for the facility,” volunteer, Desiree Poling said.

The library was accepting donations for Luv 4 Animals until the end of July.

Black mothers in Virginia have worse health outcomes. Advocates want bias training for doctors, but can it narrow the gap?
Clayton Pride takes to the streets and waters to celebrate the LGBTQ community
Non-profit providing home repair assistance in Louisville, southern Indiana assists 4,000th home
Week-long summer program in Dubuque aimed at inspiring children, teenagers to pursue careers in public safety
Florida CFO deploys additional search and rescue teams to Surfside

