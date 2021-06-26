Florida CFO deploys additional search and rescue teams to Surfside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has deployed members of the additional search and rescue teams to Surfside to assist Miami-Dade on the scene of the condo collapse, according to a Saturday afternoon press release.

Members of the Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 6 Southwest Florida, 4 Central Florida and 3 Hillsborough were sent to the scene. Force 2 City of Miami, and Task Force 3 will be on scene Saturday, and the remaining three state US&R teams have been placed on alert and are prepared to support operations.

As of Saturday afternoon, four are dead and 159 are still missing.

Heavy excavation equipment is on site working to de-layer the pile, as crews and canine units continue search operations, the press release said.

Patronis also issued a statement on this deployment, which you can read below:

We know we have incredible professionals on the ground who are putting their own lives at risk. It’s not enough that they’re dealing with a building collapse or bad weather - they’re also combatting a fire under the debris as they fight to save lives. We’ve learned a lot of lessons from the past, and we know we have to think about the physical and mental health of these firefighters. We’ve got technology like respirators and practices like cleaning the equipment after use, to protect firefighters from cancer-causing carcinogens. We know, however, that the mental health aspect of this tragedy is something we’ll need to engage for the short and long-term. We’ve learned from previous crises how these situations affect the well-being of our first responders - and we cannot allow their spiritual or mental well-being go neglected. This is something we’re planning to actively tackle as this recovery operation continues.

