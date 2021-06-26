Florida CFO deploys additional search and rescue teams to Surfside

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has deployed members of the additional search...
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has deployed members of the additional search and rescue teams to Surfside to assist Miami-Dade on the scene of the condo collapse
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has deployed members of the additional search and rescue teams to Surfside to assist Miami-Dade on the scene of the condo collapse, according to a Saturday afternoon press release.

Members of the Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 6 Southwest Florida, 4 Central Florida and 3 Hillsborough were sent to the scene. Force 2 City of Miami, and Task Force 3 will be on scene Saturday, and the remaining three state US&R teams have been placed on alert and are prepared to support operations.

As of Saturday afternoon, four are dead and 159 are still missing.

Heavy excavation equipment is on site working to de-layer the pile, as crews and canine units continue search operations, the press release said.

Patronis also issued a statement on this deployment, which you can read below:

We know we have incredible professionals on the ground who are putting their own lives at risk. It’s not enough that they’re dealing with a building collapse or bad weather - they’re also combatting a fire under the debris as they fight to save lives. We’ve learned a lot of lessons from the past, and we know we have to think about the physical and mental health of these firefighters. We’ve got technology like respirators and practices like cleaning the equipment after use, to protect firefighters from cancer-causing carcinogens. We know, however, that the mental health aspect of this tragedy is something we’ll need to engage for the short and long-term. We’ve learned from previous crises how these situations affect the well-being of our first responders - and we cannot allow their spiritual or mental well-being go neglected. This is something we’re planning to actively tackle as this recovery operation continues.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Black mothers in Virginia have worse health outcomes. Advocates want bias training for doctors, but can it narrow the gap?
Tiffany Casby cradles her newborn son Zayne, shortly after birthing him at Embrace Midwifery &...
Tails and Tales library program inspires Luv 4 Animals adoption event
Four legged friend in hopes of finding their forever home at an adoption event.
Clayton Pride takes to the streets and waters to celebrate the LGBTQ community
Pride Month is quickly coming to a close, but not without the Village of Clayton getting in on...
Non-profit providing home repair assistance in Louisville, southern Indiana assists 4,000th home
A new milestone has been achieved for a non-profit organization created to help provide free...
Arkansas governor urges COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise
Week-long summer program in Dubuque aimed at inspiring children, teenagers to pursue careers in public safety
Around 60 children and teenagers participated in the week-long program.

GRETAWIRE

Frustration coming from people in Flint on Friday after weeks of having their yard waste pile...

GRETAWIRE

City of Flint adjusts to schedule to pickup yard waste

Around 60 children and teenagers participated in the week-long program.

GRETAWIRE

Week-long summer program in Dubuque aimed at inspiring children, teenagers to pursue careers in public safety

GRETAWIRE

Arkansas governor urges COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

A new milestone has been achieved for a non-profit organization created to help provide free...

GRETAWIRE

Non-profit providing home repair assistance in Louisville, southern Indiana assists 4,000th home

Pride Month is quickly coming to a close, but not without the Village of Clayton getting in on...

GRETAWIRE

Clayton Pride takes to the streets and waters to celebrate the LGBTQ community

Tails and Tales library program inspires Luv 4 Animals adoption event
Four legged friend in hopes of finding their forever home at an adoption event.
Black mothers in Virginia have worse health outcomes. Advocates want bias training for doctors, but can it narrow the gap?
Tiffany Casby cradles her newborn son Zayne, shortly after birthing him at Embrace Midwifery &...
Nursing shortage solutions: How Nightingale College is trying to help bridge the gap in supply and demand
In the midst of a growing nursing shortage Nightingale College is providing a distance learning...