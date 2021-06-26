City of Flint adjusts to schedule to pickup yard waste

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/26/2021) - The City of Flint is taking action to get yard waste picked up.

The city says, in the interim, its service provider will alternate between picking up recycling and yard waste week-to-week.

Starting Monday, yard waste will be collected throughout the city, but recycling won’t be collected until the following week.

ABC 12 told you city residents upset their yard waste hasn’t been picked up for weeks.

The city’s service provider blamed it on staffing issues.

Currently, the city is bidding out its garbage service. On Monday, council will take up a 90-day contract extension to make sure waste service continues uninterrupted.

Trash pick up will still continue on a weekly basis.

