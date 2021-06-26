Black mothers in Virginia have worse health outcomes. Advocates want bias training for doctors, but can it narrow the gap?

Tiffany Casby cradles her newborn son Zayne, shortly after birthing him at Embrace Midwifery &...
Tiffany Casby cradles her newborn son Zayne, shortly after birthing him at Embrace Midwifery & Birth Center in Richmond in 2017.(Photo by Cheyenne Varner)
By Kate Masters
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Like many health experts, Dora Muhammad was dismayed when national headlines began to highlight growing racial disparities in maternal mortality.

Virginia was no exception. Black women in the state are more than twice as likely to die in childbirth than White women, according to the most recently available data from the state Department of Health. But Muhammed, the health equity program manager for the nonprofit Virginia Interfaith Center, was even more concerned about why.

“It’s already well-known that the rates are higher,” she said. Not as familiar was a 2019 report from the Virginia Maternal Mortality Review team, which analyzed the role of chronic illnesses in pregnancy-related deaths. Among women with long-term conditions, Black women died at more than double the rate as White patients. But 44 percent of all deaths, researchers found, were linked to at least one provider-related failure, including “a lack of diagnosis, treatment or follow-up.”

“The most common thread I hear is that a Black woman will come in with pain, with a condition where she knows something is wrong with her body,” said Muhammed, who worked with the governor’s office to coordinate a series of listening sessions across the state. “And instead, she’s just not taken seriously by her doctor.”

Those experiences have informed a growing push to require implicit bias training for Virginia’s medical professionals. The concept isn’t new for the state’s General Assembly, which recently passed a similar law requiring teachers to be assessed on “cultural competency.”

While the trainings sometimes go by different names, the underlying concept is similar, Muhammad said. The idea is that poor outcomes, whether in education or health, can be linked to unconscious differences in how people of color are treated. But if providers learn to recognize and counteract those biases, treatment could improve. Other states, including Michigan and California, have passed similar laws aimed at ending discrimination in doctor’s offices.

KEEP READING AT VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>>>

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Latest News

Tails and Tales library program inspires Luv 4 Animals adoption event
Four legged friend in hopes of finding their forever home at an adoption event.
Clayton Pride takes to the streets and waters to celebrate the LGBTQ community
Pride Month is quickly coming to a close, but not without the Village of Clayton getting in on...
Non-profit providing home repair assistance in Louisville, southern Indiana assists 4,000th home
A new milestone has been achieved for a non-profit organization created to help provide free...
Arkansas governor urges COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise
Week-long summer program in Dubuque aimed at inspiring children, teenagers to pursue careers in public safety
Around 60 children and teenagers participated in the week-long program.

GRETAWIRE

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has deployed members of the additional search...

GRETAWIRE

Florida CFO deploys additional search and rescue teams to Surfside

Frustration coming from people in Flint on Friday after weeks of having their yard waste pile...

GRETAWIRE

City of Flint adjusts to schedule to pickup yard waste

Around 60 children and teenagers participated in the week-long program.

GRETAWIRE

Week-long summer program in Dubuque aimed at inspiring children, teenagers to pursue careers in public safety

GRETAWIRE

Arkansas governor urges COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

A new milestone has been achieved for a non-profit organization created to help provide free...

GRETAWIRE

Non-profit providing home repair assistance in Louisville, southern Indiana assists 4,000th home

Pride Month is quickly coming to a close, but not without the Village of Clayton getting in on...

GRETAWIRE

Clayton Pride takes to the streets and waters to celebrate the LGBTQ community

Tails and Tales library program inspires Luv 4 Animals adoption event
Four legged friend in hopes of finding their forever home at an adoption event.
Nursing shortage solutions: How Nightingale College is trying to help bridge the gap in supply and demand
In the midst of a growing nursing shortage Nightingale College is providing a distance learning...