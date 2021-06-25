North country dealing with gypsy moth invasion

File photo of a gypsy moth caterpillar (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
By Emily Griffin
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This year, oak trees could be in trouble as an enemy returns.

Gypsy moth caterpillars can chew through a tree’s entire foliage in a matter of days and their favorite is oak.

Local experts say the region is dealing with one of the worst infestations of gypsy moths in recent memory and it seems the northern part of Jefferson County along the water is especially hard hit.

Officials say our trees this year have been under stress already because of dry weather, and this infestation isn’t good.

“It’s an issue where the trees are already under assault from drought and climate change, and then you’ve got this other stress. As far as the gypsy moth infestation, it’s probably too late to do anything,” said Sue Gwise, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County horticultural specialist.

This type of infestation usually happens once every 15 years.

The caterpillars eat the leaves, then cocoon on the bark, and eventually hatch into little white moths.

Experts say by the time you actually see gypsy moths, it’s too late for your tree’s leaves.

Cornell Cooperative Extension says we will likely see them again next year before the moths leave us alone again for another 10 to 15 years.

For treatment advice, call CCE at 315-788-8450.

