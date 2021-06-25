Gov. Kelly launches campaign to urge Hispanic Kansans to get COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gov. Kelly has launched a campaign to urge Hispanic residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Governor Laura Kelly says in an effort to get the Hispanic community vaccinated against COVID-19, she, the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have created the “Por Los Nuestros” Voices of Our Community Campaign. She said the campaign is directed at the Hispanic Kanseños that represent 12.2% of the state’s total population. She said the campaign will begin on July 28 and will run through Aug. 30.

According to Gov. Kelly, former Mexican soccer legend, Fox Deportes soccer analyst and international celebrity Claudio Suárez, “El Emperador,” has joined the campaign to spread awareness and a message of action within the Hispanic community.

“While we’ve made progress to get vaccines to Hispanic communities across Kansas, we know there is more work to do,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank all of our partners and Claudio Suárez for working together to fight this virus and to keep Kansans safe and healthy.”

Like any other ethnic and racial group, Gov. Kelly said Hispanic residents are looking forward to getting back to normal. However, she said there are still issues surrounding misinformation, mistrust, misperception and accessibility which affect the vaccination rates among this community. She said the main objective of the campaign is to educate the communities with a direct and clear message that the benefits of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 are promoted by celebrating the great events that culturally define Hispanic heritage, such as quinceañeras, weddings and sports, which unify most of the Hispanic community.

“Hispanics are vaccinating at a much lower rate than their General Market counterparts are, and Kansas is no exception,” Dr. Ximena Garcia, Senior Advisor for the COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Taskforce under Kansas Governor Laura Kelly added. “According to the CDC, Hispanics are twice as likely to be infected, three times more at risk to be hospitalized for COVID-19. There is no question that COVID-19 has ravaged the Hispanic community across the USA and beyond leaving a sense of defeat, mental and physical fatigue among this community. It’s time to take action and get vaccinated.”

“Our commitment to promoting the well-being and quality of life of the Kanseños has always been our priority,” Audé Negrete, Executive Director of KHLAAC said. “‘Por Los Nuestros’ Voices of our Community is a way of showing them that they are not alone and we want to offer them all possible resources for their vaccination, to promote the health of all Hispanic families in Kansas.”

According to Gov. Kelly, vaccination events for the campaign are as follows:

Mon, June 28th : Liberal City: Liberal Recreational Center - 950 S Grant Ave, Liberal, KS 67901

Tue, June 29th : Dodge City: St. Mary’s Soccer Complex – 236 San Jose Dr., Dodge City, KS 67801

Wed, June 30th : Wichita City: Evergreen Community Center - 2700 Woodland N, Wichita, KS 67204

Thu, July 1st: Kiwanis Park - 5101 W 2 St., Wichita, KS 67212

