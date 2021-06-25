AmeriCorps in need of reading and math tutors

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The need for tutors was there before the pandemic, but now...after a year of educational disruptions, that need is even greater.

Statewide, Americorps is recruiting 1,700 tutors for Minnesota schools ahead of the upcoming school year. In the Mankato school district alone, the organization is seeking 12 reading and math tutors.

“We’re just noticing that although virtual learning was a great substitute for the pandemic and navigating through that it really left some of our learners who need in-person attention struggling,” says Becky Otis, Recruiter, MN Reading Corps.

Tutors can work 35, 25, or 18 hours a week, with all receiving a stipend every two weeks, plus extra money to pay for college tuition or student loans. Applicants can begin in August, October, or January. The application deadline is August 11th.

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply now at readingandmath.org or by calling 866-859-2825.

