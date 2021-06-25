AmeriCorps in need of reading and math tutors

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The need for tutors was there before the pandemic, but now...after a year of educational disruptions, that need is even greater.

Statewide, Americorps is recruiting 1,700 tutors for Minnesota schools ahead of the upcoming school year. In the Mankato school district alone, the organization is seeking 12 reading and math tutors.

“We’re just noticing that although virtual learning was a great substitute for the pandemic and navigating through that it really left some of our learners who need in-person attention struggling,” says Becky Otis, Recruiter, MN Reading Corps.

Tutors can work 35, 25, or 18 hours a week, with all receiving a stipend every two weeks, plus extra money to pay for college tuition or student loans. Applicants can begin in August, October, or January. The application deadline is August 11th.

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply now at readingandmath.org or by calling 866-859-2825.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gov. Kelly launches campaign to urge Hispanic Kansans to get COVID-19 vaccines
Vaccine
North country dealing with gypsy moth invasion
File photo of a gypsy moth caterpillar (AP Photo/Mel Evans)
Arizona reports 587 new cases of COVID-19; 17,903 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Nursing shortage solutions: How Nightingale College is trying to help bridge the gap in supply and demand
In the midst of a growing nursing shortage Nightingale College is providing a distance learning...
North Carolina reports 388 new COVID-19 cases
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...

GRETAWIRE

In the midst of a growing nursing shortage Nightingale College is providing a distance learning...

GRETAWIRE

Nursing shortage solutions: How Nightingale College is trying to help bridge the gap in supply and demand

File photo of a gypsy moth caterpillar (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

GRETAWIRE

North country dealing with gypsy moth invasion

Vaccine

GRETAWIRE

Gov. Kelly launches campaign to urge Hispanic Kansans to get COVID-19 vaccines

Quality Education Act

GRETAWIRE

Reclaim Idaho is moving forward with an initiative to increase funding for K-12

GRETAWIRE

Transamerica settles dispute over retirement plan for $5.4M

Smith County Commissioners Court holds budget workshop
Water conservation order to expire in Tuscaloosa
Source: WBRC video
Kansas unemployment bounces back as 8th best in the nation